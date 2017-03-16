Woman hits pecan tree, dies in Byron wreck

A woman has died after driving off of the road and striking a pecan tree, according to the Peach County coroner.

Kerry Rooks says it happened around 11:30 a.m. on West White Street in Byron.

He says Byron police investigators don't know why the young woman left the roadway

Her name has not been released, pending notification of her next of kin.

Check back with 13WMAZ.com for updates on this story..

© 2017 WMAZ-TV