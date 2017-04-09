Woman hospitalized after fire at Warner Robins apartment complex

(UPDATE 4:18 p.m.) Chief Moulton says a woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after firefighters found her in a second floor bathroom.

He says the fire began in one building and was contained to two apartments.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.

--------------------------

Firefighters are putting out a fire at an apartment complex just off Highway 96 in Warner Robins.

Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton confirmed there were crews working to put out a fire at Lenox Pointe Luxury Apartments on Karl Drive Sunday afternoon.

We have a reporter at the scene working to get more information about possible injuries and what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back at 13wmaz.com.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV