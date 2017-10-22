Woman in critical condition after shooting in east Bibb

A Macon woman is in critical condition after being shot through her front door.

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Alexis Burnette heard someone beating at the front door of her apartment in Raintree Apartments off Graham Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Several shots were then fired through the door, hitting Burnette in the left leg.

Witnesses told deputies two men in all black shot at the apartment – one had a long gun, the other had a hand gun.

Burnette was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she is listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured and no other information about the suspects is available at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV