Woman in ICU after being shot during Byron armed robbery

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in the stomach during an armed robbery in Byron Sunday.

A news release says a man entered the Raceway Station on 237 North Highway 49 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

He demanded money from the 67-year-old female clerk and shot her in the stomach before running away from the store without any money.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

The female is in the ICU at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery and shooting should call Det. Melanie Bickford at 478-956-2493.

