Woman in wheelchair killed, child injured after being hit by pickup in Washington Co.

A Washington County woman died Monday after being hit by a pickup truck on Holmes Cannery Road around 7:20 p.m.

Deputy Coroner Mark Hodges said a child was pushing 20-year-old Kimberly Gibbins in a wheelchair when the pickup truck hit both of them.

The child, 6, survived, but was significantly injured, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The pedestrians and the Chevrolet pickup truck were both traveling west on Holmes Cannery Road when the driver, 67-year-old John Brown, hit them from behind.

The impact pushed Gibbins 150 feet away and she was ejected from the wheelchair. The child was thrown to the shoulder of the road.

Brown told GSP that there was an extreme glare on his windshield, and he did not see the pedestrians until he struck them.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving while license suspended.

Gibbins was pronounced dead at the scene. The 6-year-old was flown to Macon and then, to Egleston Children's Hospital.

