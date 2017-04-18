Woman indicted in husband's shooting

Tenita Shoats (Photo: Custom)

A Bibb County grand jury Tuesday indicted a woman in her husband's shooting death back in January.

Jurors indicted Tenita Shoats on charges of both malice murder and felony murder.

The indictment says Shoats shot Vernon Shoats Senior with a handgun inside their apartment.

He was found at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex in west Macon with gunshot wounds.

Shoats' death was the first homicide of 2017.

