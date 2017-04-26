WMAZ
Woman indicted in murder of paraplegic Fort Valley man left in woods

A woman has been indicted with the murder of Troymaine Johnson, according to an indictment from the Upson County Superior Court.

It says a grand jury chose to indict 27-year-old Ruby Kate Coursey on charges of felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult after allegedly pushing him out of her car and leaving him at a hunting camp in freezing temperatures.

The GBI Crime Lab determined Johnson’s cause of death was homicide due to hypothermia.

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

