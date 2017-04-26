Woman indicted in murder of paraplegic Fort Valley man left in woods

Ruby Kate Coursey

A woman has been indicted with the murder of Troymaine Johnson, according to an indictment from the Upson County Superior Court.

It says a grand jury chose to indict 27-year-old Ruby Kate Coursey on charges of felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult after allegedly pushing him out of her car and leaving him at a hunting camp in freezing temperatures.

The GBI Crime Lab determined Johnson’s cause of death was homicide due to hypothermia.

