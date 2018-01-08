Woman injured in Warner Robins shooting

Police responded to a shooting Monday at Crestwood Terrace in Warner Robins.

A woman was shot just after midnight Monday on Crestwood Terrace in Warner Robins.

Officers arrived on the scene and were told the front of the house was shot up, according to Warner Robins police Detective Paul Peck. It was reported that a vehicle then fled the scene after the shooting.

A 40-year-old woman who was inside the house said she was shot and drove herself to the hospital, according to Peck.

She was treated for non-life threatening wounds at Houston Medical Center.

