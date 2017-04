Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A woman was killed in Dublin Friday morning after her car collided with a city garbage truck.

Laurens County Coroner Richard Stanley said it happened on North Jefferson Street.

He says Virginia Pierce later died at Fairview Park Hospital from her injuries.

Stanley says Georgia State Patrol is investigating, but we could not reach them for further information.

