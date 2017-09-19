Woman killed in accident at I-475N/75 split

13wmaz

A woman died in the hospital Tuesday after losing control of her Toyota Solara.

A release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an accident with an injury around 3:30 p.m. just north of Hartley Bridge Road.

It was reported to deputies that a 2005 Toyota Solara was going north on I-475 near the I-75 split when the female driver went off the road.

She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she later died.

Deputies are working on an investigation of the scene, so it is advised you find an alternate route if possible.

Anyone with information on the accident should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV