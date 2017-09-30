Woman killed in accident on I-75N in Monroe Co.

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A woman died early Saturday morning after being hit by a car near Pate Road on I-75N.

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an accident around 12:35 a.m. Saturday near Pate Road.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead.

The release says their investigation found that a Toyota Camry, driven by 62-year-old Rosalynn Ruth, of Savannah, hit the guardrail after she lost control.

She was outside of her car in the left lane when a Mercedes E350 hit her Camry head-on.

Because she was standing so close to her Camry, it hit her and she died at the scene.

The other driver was hospitalized, but their name and condition has not been released.

