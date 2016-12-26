Woman killed in Christmas Day wreck on I-16

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A Warner Robins woman died on Christmas after a single-car accident on I-16, according to the Department of Public Safety Public Information Office.

According to the office, 58-year-old Sheila McDaniel was in her green Kia Soul traveling westbound on I-16 around 1:25 p.m. Sunday. They say the vehicle went off the road and onto the north shoulder of the interstate before hitting a tree.

The car flipped and then caught on fire before coming to rest upside down near mile marker 48 in Laurens County.

McDaniel died at the scene. The Georgia State Patrol is still investigating what caused her to lose control of the car.