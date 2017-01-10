Woman killed in east Macon head-on collision

A woman is dead after a fatal car accident in east Bibb County.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner, Lonnie Miley, the woman was 29-year-old Sheena Denise Hogan of Macon.

Miley says Hogan was traveling east on Jeffersonville Road in her Dodge Charger when her car crossed the center line near Wallace Road and Arctic Circle.

According to Miley, at around 10:15 p.m., Hogan hit a Ford Expedition head-on driven by 38 year old Niquelia Rouse of Macon who was driving in the opposite direction.

Miley says Hogan was taken to The Medical Center Navicent Health by ambulance where she was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Rouse and her passenger 37-year-old Teddy Jackson were also taken to The Medical Center Navicent Health, and are listed in stable condition at this time.

The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.