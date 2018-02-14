WMAZ
Close

Woman killed in Valentine's Day wreck in Jones Co.

WMAZ 12:02 PM. EST February 14, 2018

A 39-year-old woman on her way to Macon was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle accident.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigator Kenny Allen said dispatch was called around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Allen said it appears the woman was driving home in her Chevy Equinox when she lost control in a curve on Graham Road and crashed.

She died at the scene.

Her name has not been released yet.
 

© 2018 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories