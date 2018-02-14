Woman killed in Valentine's Day wreck in Jones Co.

Police lights generic, file photo.

A 39-year-old woman on her way to Macon was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle accident.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigator Kenny Allen said dispatch was called around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Allen said it appears the woman was driving home in her Chevy Equinox when she lost control in a curve on Graham Road and crashed.

She died at the scene.

Her name has not been released yet.



