Woman killed in Warner Robins wreck

A 90-year-old woman died Wednesday when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Russell Parkway and Tharpe Road in Warner Robins.

According to a police news release, a 2008 Chevy Colorado driven by Frank Henley, 86, was traveling south on Tharpe Road when it pulled in front of a 1997 Ford Econoline van driven by Elvis Bryant, 50.

There were four passengers in the van, which was traveling west on Russell Parkway at the time of the collision, the news release states.

The passengers in the van sustained minor injuries.

Both occupants in the Chevy Colorado were not wearing seatbelts and suffered head injuries, the news release states. They were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where Lottie Floyd died from her injuries. Henley remains in the hospital.

At this time, no charges have been filed, according to the news release.

