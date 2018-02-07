Woman killed, man critically injured in Baldwin County crash

A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a wreck in Baldwin County Wednesday morning.

County coroner John Gonzalez says it happened around 6 a.m. on the 600 block of Highway 49 west.

He said the injured man apparently drove off the road, and the woman was a passenger. She died on the scene. No one else was injured.

The wreck is still under investigation, and neither person's name has been released.

