Woman reflects on fiery I-16 crash

Three people were killed in a fiery 8-vehicle accident on I-16 Tuesday.

Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to a woman who was just a few cars away from the crash.

“The flames were crazy and the smoke was huge,” says Shawna Quota.

Quota was on her way home from Dublin when she approached the road work area she heard something strange.

"I heard a huge pop," says Quota. “I thought that one of the semis behind me popped tires."

She quickly realized that it was something a little more serious going on behind her.

Nearly at a standstill, she took a look in her rearview mirror.

“I saw a man run down the hill as if he was going down there to help somebody, and that's when I knew that something worse had happened,” says Quota.

Quota isn't 100 percent sure, but she thinks she saw the driver of that 18-wheeler who was charged with vehicular homicide.

“I saw another man jump out of another truck and he put his hands to his head and in a, 'Oh, my gosh, what have I done?' type of way, and then he rushed over to where the car and the truck were,” says Quota.

But she wasn't on her normal route. She was rerouted because of another accident on Highway 96.

“It seems like every time I get rerouted, something happens,” says Quota.

That moment took the lives of three people and injured more than a dozen.

“I'm more cautious now. I know that it's not always their fault, but some of them drive like they're not paying a whole lot of attention,” says Quota.

