Woman remembers her Macon County pastor who was killed

We are taking a closer look at the man who was shot and killed in Warner Robins early Thursday morning. That man, Edward McKeller, was from Macon County, but most people knew him as the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Andersonville. One woman from Andersonville says the church lost a good man.

It was around 6:30 Thursday morning when Agnes Towns says she got a phone call from her son.

“He said, ‘You know we ain’t got no more pastor?’ And I said, 'What happened?' He said, 'Somebody shot him,” says Towns. She says her pastor of six years, Edward McKellar, was shot and killed in Warner Robins earlier that day.

“He'd speak the Word to you the best he know how, but other than that, he was a nice person to me,” says Towns. She says he was a father to a couple of children and a husband.

“Oh, she was just as lovely as she could be,” says Towns describing McKellar’s wife.

Most Sundays, towns says the Ebenezer Baptist Church parking lot would be full.

“All the people around here say he was a good person,” says Towns.

However, she says the thing she will miss the most is listening to him on Sunday mornings.

“He'd be hollering, singing. I loved to hear him sing,” says Towns.

Anyone with information McKeller's shooting death or last week's homicides, can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-Crime.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV