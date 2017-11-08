Woman reports man took cellphone picture up her dress in Macon store

Target clearance racks

Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to Target in Macon Saturday after a woman reported that a man in the store took pictures up her dress.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report, the woman told the responding deputy that she was shopping in the store as a man carrying his cellphone followed her down several isles.

She said she was looking for items on a shelf when she felt something touching her leg. She thought it was one of her children, the report states. She said she turned around and the male was standing next to her.

He then walked away.

The woman believes what she felt touching her leg was the male taking a picture up her dress with his cellphone, the report states.

She reported the incident to store employees who called the sheriff's office.

The deputy searched the area for a man matching a description she gave, but he was not found.

