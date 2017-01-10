Woman robbed at gunpoint in north Bibb

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The Bibb Sheriff's Office is investigating a personal armed robbery that happened Tuesday night in the northern part of the county, according to a news release.

It says a 57-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the 400-block of Laurel Place when an armed man and woman came up to her and demanded money and her bank card.

The victim's husband came out of the home and the suspects ordered him to lay on the ground with his wife.

The two then drove off with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark colored car.

The male suspect is described as 6-feet-tall and slender, in all black with a hoodie.

The female suspect had on dark clothes and a mask.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.