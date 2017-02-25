Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint at GCSU

Crime

Public safety officials with Georgia College and State University are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint Saturday.

An e-mail alert sent to staff and students says it happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. behind Bell Hall on the campus.

The victim, who was not a student at the university, told police a man sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

After the assault, the man ran away towards West Thomas Street.

A detailed description of the man is not available.

The assault is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this case can call GC Public Safety at 478-445-4400.

RELATED: GCSU warns of safety after alleged off-campus sexual assault

(© 2017 WMAZ)