Woman survives tornado flipping home

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VIDEO: Storms collapse roof at Warner Robins Walmart
-
Tornado tears through homes in Wilcox County
-
Chief Deputy Coroner on I75 Ax
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
Assessing storm damage in Warner Robins
-
Burned body found in Milledgeville woods
-
Tornado tears through Wilcox County family homes
-
VIDEO: Overturned tractor trailer blocks I-75 north bound in Perry
-
Storm damage closes Warner Robins Walmart
-
Woman safe after mobile home flips
More Stories
-
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in 4…Jan 23, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
Gov. Deal expands state of emergency following…Jan 23, 2017, 4:03 p.m.
-
'The destruction is phenomenal,' Albany officials…Jan 23, 2017, 10:59 a.m.