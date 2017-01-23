Woman survives Washington County tornado

A Washington County woman survived after a tornado destroyed her mobile home.

According to some Washington County residents, their properties received the most damage during the first storm surge on Saturday. On Sunday, we showed you some of that damage, a woman's mobile home, destroyed by a tornado. Tuesday, Madison Cavalchire spoke to that woman to hear her story of survival.

This is the first time since Saturday that Angela Reaves has seen this neighbor or this house.

"She's the only thing that didn't break," said Reaves' neighbor, Hylos Barrett.

The last words that Reaves heard on TV were telling her to take shelter. She started running to her bathroom, but she never made it there.





"I remember saying I'm gone, I'm gone, I'm gone," Reaves said. "And then I was outside literally flying. I remember just flying, and I'm hollering, I'm screaming."

Reaves says she finally landed on the ground. It seemed like an eternity to her, but this neighbor who watched it all says it happened in seconds.

"I saw the house disintegrate, and you don't think anyone's going to be alive in that," Barrett said. "You just don't."

Hylos Barrett saw Reaves stand up from inside the wreckage. That's when he ran up and helped her inside his house to wait for an ambulance.

"I'm very sore," Reaves said. "I have cuts, bruises."

But that's it, and after looking at what's left of her home, she's lost a lot.

"Pictures of my grands, and my daughter, her wedding picture," Reaves said.

But Reaves says those are just material things. She's just lucky to be here.

A GoFundMe account is set up for Angela Reaves. Her family says the money will go toward helping Angela recover from the tornado damage. If you'd like to donate, visit this website: www.gofundme.com/angelatornado

