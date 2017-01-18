Woman who shot Macon teen in head said it was self defense

Elisabeth Cannon at her home Thursday.

Elisabeth Cannon wants her neighbors to know something about her.

"I'm not an evil person or a bad person," she said.

Cannon, 47, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. She's accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head. She posted a $12,400 bond and was released from jail the following day.

The teen, Vernon Marcus Jr., remains in critical but stable condition at Medical Center Navicent Health.

Cannon says Marcus and two - sometimes three - other teens frequented the 4000 block of Bloomfield Drive, throwing rocks at her home causing damage to her house and vehicles. Cannon says the boys started throwing rocks at her home months ago, but last week Cannon says "things got worse."

Cannon says starting last Thursday the same group of boys threw more rocks every night. Cannon says she called Bibb deputies for help several times, but the boys kept coming back.

She lives in the one-story brick home with her husband and 16-year-old daughter.

"We have multiple dings in the car, dents in the truck and the awning (attached to the house)," Cannon said.

She confronted them Saturday when she saw them in front of her house. "I said, 'I know you're the ones throwing rocks,'" Cannon said.

The teens responded by cursing at her and calling her names, she said.

Cannon said the rocks being hurled at her home were not small. "They'd get the biggest rocks," she said. "When they would see us in the yard, they would glare at us and say I know you're the ones who called police on us."

She called the Bibb County Sheriff's Office - again - to complain. She said a deputy came out to her house and told the teens they were not allowed to return to the street.

Cannon says while the teens would throw rocks at other homes on the street, she grew increasingly worried about her property and safety.

"They started targeting us personally," she said. "We felt terrorized."

Cannon said she grew so concerned with the activity that it made her ill.

"I got so fearful I worried myself sick," she said.

It all came to a head at about 8 p.m. Monday.

Cannon said she was at her neighbors home. She saw the teens walking down the street so she delayed going back to her house until they were gone. "My daughter was home alone," she said.

When the teens were out of sight, Cannon said she returned to her house where she checked on her daughter's car.

The teens came back, Cannon said.

"I saw them out of the corner of my eye," she said. "The barrage of big rocks started, not just at my car and house, but me.

"I started shooting in their direction. They started running," Cannon said.

"Maybe it wasn't the best decision to make, but I thought eventually they might hurt us," she added.

