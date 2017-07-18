Woman's death in Dublin deemed 'suspicious'

A woman was found dead in her home Monday morning, according to Investigator Brian Scarborough with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

He says that deputies arrived at the house on Rockdale Drive in Dublin around 9:30 a.m. to find the body of 50-year-old Denise Devine.

Scarborough says Devine’s boyfriend, Mark Moriarty, was the one that called 911.

The cause of her death is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Because her death has been labeled as 'suspicious,' her body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy

