Imagine waking up one day and your bank account has been drained. April Thompson says that nightmare became her reality.

Rushing to her storage unit, Thornton realized Saturday that she had been robbed.

With her husband deployed overseas, moving into a new home, and seven kids and one more on the way, Thornton says her plate is full. Now she has to deal with her bank account being drained of thousands of dollars.

Thornton received an email from her bank saying she had insufficient funds.

"Just a regular day is stressful, so having things like this thrown in has been pretty stressful, especially when we had four days of having no access to any of our money, not being able to go to the grocery store or put gas in my car," she says.

April's storage unit was once packed to the top with belongings, but whoever broke in not only trashed the place but emptied it as well.

"Everything had obviously been pulled out or dumped and tossed back in. There were a lot of things that were broken," she says of her belongings.

She realized about half their belongings had been stolen, including some of her checkbooks.

Thornton says the culprits are "on their second checkbook now, so they have gone through quite a few checks. We've had almost $6,000 that we have seen come through the bank so far in fraudulent written checks."

But says this was an eye-opener, and that she has learned from this experience.

"I hadn't even thought about sticking them in a random box knowing I wouldn't need them for several months. Looking back, I should've kept them in my lockbox. It just makes you more aware that there's a lot of people in the world that will do things like this," says Thornton.

Warner Robins police say it is an ongoing investigation, and officers are still looking into who is behind the theft.

Detective Wright says he has received copies of the fraudulent checks, and is following up on where they were deposited.

