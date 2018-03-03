Wonderful Looking Weekend Ahead!

We have a gorgeous weekend ahead across central Georgia. Expect plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoons stay dry and comfortable, and the nights stay clear and cold. A rain chance returns Tuesday. We clear out and cool down to end out the work week. Temperatures by Friday morning could dip down to at or below freezing.

Today... Sunny. GORGEOUS day. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight....Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.



Monday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.



Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.



Wednesday Night...Mostly clear. Chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.



Thursday Night...Clear and cold. Lows in the low low 30s

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

