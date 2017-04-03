Worker dies in accident at Plant Scherer

Plant Scherer was the single largest source of carbon pollution in the U.S. (Photo: WMAZ)

A worker died this weekend in an accident at Plant Scherer in Monroe County.

A spokesman for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration says they are investigating how the worker died.

The accident happened around 4:30 Saturday and the worker died about six hours later at a hospital.

No further details are available on the accident, and the victim's name has not been released.

We called the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Power. They have not returned our phone calls.

