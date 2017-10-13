Wreck slows traffic on I-75NB

(Photo: Smith, Chivone)

MONROE COUNTY - Traffic on I-75 NB is moving slowly after a single car wreck.

According to Sgt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office, a Ford Explorer traveling on I-75NB near exit 176 left the roadway Friday evening and hit the guardrail. The Explorer then flipped multiple times.

Two adults and one child were in the vehicle. Sgt. Bittick says there are no serious injuries in the wreck and the child is listed in stable condition.

Bittick says one lane of I-75 NB is closed.

All drivers are asked to avoid the area or drive cautiously as crews work to clear the wreck.

