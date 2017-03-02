Wrightsville apartment complex burns

Submitted by viewer via email (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A fire severely damaged an apartment complex in Wrightsville Thursday night.

According to Johnson county EMA director and Fire Chief Shawn Wombles.

The fire started shortly around 8 p.m. at Oakview Apartments in Wrightsville.

That's on Trojan Way right across from Johnson County High School.

Wombles says no injuries were reported, but 8 apartments were affected.

The apartment fire left 19 people displaced.

Wrightsville Fire, Johnson County Fire, Johnson State Prison, and Montgomery State Prison Fire crews all helped to clear the fire.

At 10 p.m., fire crews were still on the scene watching for hot spots.

American Red Cross is helping the families.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

(© 2017 WMAZ)