Wrightsville names street after UGA legend, hometown hero Herschel Walker

Trojan Way was renamed Herschel Walker Drive in Wrightsville on Tuesday.

They came decked out in Red, White and Blue on Tuesday in Wrightsville to celebrate the USA.

They were also there to celebrate one of their own - Herschel Walker. The town renamed "Trojan Way" to "Herschel Walker Drive" in honor of the UGA football great, and he had no idea.

"I had no idea what I was here for. I know every year I come back and because I love collecting cars I figured my cars were going to be in the parade and I knew they would want me at the podium," he said.

As he accepted the honor, Walker acknowledged everyone for his success, except himself.

"This says Herschel Walker Drive," he said holding up the sign bearing his name. "It should say Willis and Christine Walker because without them, I wouldn't be here," he added recognizing his parents.

He says he and his high school classmates will soon open a fitness park in the area.

