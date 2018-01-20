Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a Tennessee man who went missing while visiting Warner Robins.

Officers of the Warner Robins Police Department are trying to locate Brett Jemery Reek, 45, according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release.

Reek was last seen walking away from a home on Vernon Drive near Watson Blvd.

Reek was visiting from Tennessee and is unfamiliar with the area.

Reek is 5’10 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black toboggan hat, a red and white jacket over a sweatshirt, gray sweat pant and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information about Reek’s location should contact Detective Tyler Del Giorno at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME

