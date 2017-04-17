WRPD: Disregard communication from CryWolf Alarm company

wrpd (Photo: sophia danner-okotie)

The Warner Robins Police Department is asking homeowners and businesses to disregard recent letters from the CryWolf Alarm Solutions company.

CryWolf is the company the city hired in November of 2015 to help stop false alarm 911 calls.

The ordinance would penalize homes or businesses with more than two false alarm calls. In the original contract, it said the city’s goal was to, “reduce the number of false alarms to which public safety officers must respond.”

But in July of 2016, the City put a hold on the ordinance due to their concerns with the CryWolf company.

Police say the company has not stopped contacting people in the city.

Mayor Randy Toms said the company was asking inappropriate questions. In July, WMAZ reported the questions from CryWolf asked about gun ownership, pet ownership, family employment, and a variety of other topics, according to Police Chief Brett Evans. He also told WMAZ his department was not aware CryWolf would be asking those questions.

“They were asking some questions that were intrusive and shouldn't have been asked and so that was one of the issues, and that was one of the complaints that my office heard was why are they asking this question. So that was some of the things back then that we wanted to put a stop to,” Mayor Toms said on Monday night.

In a news release, the Police Department said the company starting recently sending letters asking homeowners to re-register their alarms with the company. The release asks the public to disregard all letters, emails, or phone calls from the company.

“We felt it was important to put that press release out so that our residents have the information they need. However, we don’t feel comfortable going on camera at this time until we’ve discussed everything with the city attorney,” the Department told WMAZ on Monday.

Police and Toms say they did not approve those letters getting sent out.

The City attorney's office is handling the existing contract with CryWolf, according to Mayor Toms. Toms also said the original ordinance never took effect due to issues with the company.

