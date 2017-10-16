WRPD goes pink for charity in October

You might have noticed it driving or walking around town in Warner Robins, but the Police Department has gone pink.

Police Chief Brett Evans says they're the first agency in the state to participate in the Pink Patch Project that started in California.

Officers could volunteer to replace their uniform patches with pink ones to raise awareness for a local cancer-fighting charity.





The patches are being sold for $10 at the Law Enforcement Center on Watson Boulevard and the proceeds go to Georgia Cancer Friends, which says on their website that they provide financial and other support for families fighting cancer.

The Department sold the first batch of 300 patches in 3 days and Chief Evans says many of his officers volunteered to go pink.

“We knew there would be some, like you said, who are directly touched. You know we've got certain officers that had a spouse or had a mother or somebody that was directly impacted. But, I think you know people are really starting to realize now that you don't have to even directly know somebody but you know somebody who has been directly impacted by it,” Evans said.

The WRPD is expecting another shipment of 300 patches to arrive this week, but the patches are selling quickly.

They are also accepting donations for the charity if you want to participate, but don't want a patch.

However, Chief Evans told us on Monday that if enough orders come in, he’d consider ordering another shipment of patches.

The Law Enforcement Center is located at 100 Watson Boulevard. The officers will wear the patches through the end of the month.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV