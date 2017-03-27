WWE Live coming to Macon in May

WWE Live is returning to the Macon Coliseum on Memorial Day.
Tickets for the May 29 event at the Macon Centreplex will go on sale April 7, according to the Centreplex website.
Some of the Main Events include Luke Harper vs. "The Phenomenal One; AJ Style vs. Bray Wyatt; Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose; Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss; Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. The Usos; Apollow Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler; and Nikki Bella and Tamina vs. Natalya and Mickie James.
