Yancey Brothers plans expansion in south Bibb

An construction-equipment company plans to build a new warehouse and business office in south Bibb County.

The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday gave tentative approval for Yancey Brothers' 55,000-square-foot building on Frank Amerson Parkway. That's off Hartley Bridge Road.

The company will sell, service and rent heavy construction equipment in the new building.

It will be nearly twice as big as the company's current space on Broadway.

Bibb County's Industrial Development Authority says Yancey Brothers expects to hire about 60 new workers.

Their plans also ilnclude space for a store that may be built on the site sometime in the future on the 26-acre site.

So far, there's no word on the company's construction timetable.

The company now employs about 45 people in Macon and plans to hire several new workers.

