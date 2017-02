by Suzanne Lawler, 13WMAZ

These photos from our audience show signs of spring are blooming all over Central Georgia.

Share your spring photos with us! YourTake.13wmaz.com

PHOTOS: Signs of spring in Central Georgia









Japanese Magnolia: by Suzanne Lawler, 13WMAZ

‎Our peach tree: submitted by Stephanie N Will Garrett‎





"Took these beautiful spring blooms on my way to work" submitted by : Tammy McCranie

VIDEO: Millions of Daffodils blooming in Cherokee Co.

PHOTOS: Gibbs Gardens' 20 million daffodils bloom early





(© 2017 WMAZ)