'You're not alone': Bibb school counselor talks about mental health resources for students

We wanted to take a look into what resources are in place for teenagers who may be suffering from a mental illness or depression after a school shooting took place at a Florida high school.

There are several places for teenagers to seek mental health help in Macon, but there are also resources for teenagers right inside their school buildings.

Desia Selby says walking from class to class, some students carry more than just their backpack with them.

“We want to help them with whatever they’re going through, so they don’t have to be alone,” says Selby.

Selby is the school counselor at Macon’s Weaver Middle School. She says her goal is to help guide students as they transition into teenagers.

“Some of the things we look for if there’s sudden changes in a student’s behavior or attitude, if this is typically a student who’s outgoing and suddenly they’re becoming very withdrawn,” says Selby.

She says it is a time in life where a lot of students face challenges that can lead to mental illnesses or depression, so she works with parents and teachers to let them know what signs to look for.

“Build relationships with students to know when you’re seeing some differences,” says Selby.

But when it comes to mental illnesses, Chief Executive Officer of River Edge Behavioral Health, Shannon Gordon, says the symptoms are the same for adults and teenagers.

“It’s something that’s biologically-driven when it happens, regardless of where they are,” says Gordon.

Gordon says the best thing those around the teenager can do is respond in a calm and respectful way.

“The pressures are intense today for kids, and they don't have coping skills on how to deal with it when it happens to them,” says Gordon.

Gordon says it is important to seek help when you notice these changes in a person. That is why Selby says she always makes sure her students feel comfortable coming to her.

“That they do not have to suffer in silence. You’re not alone,” says Selby.

Gordon says very few of these teenagers with mental illnesses ever act out in a violent way, but she says it is always important to be aware and seek help for someone whenever you notice them with atypical behavior.

River Edge says they offer first aid classes to teach people how to respond to someone who may be suffering from a mental illness. If you are interested in this class or learning more about what River Edge offers, click this link.

