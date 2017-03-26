Zaxby's to open on Highway 247 connector

The newest Central Georgia Zaxby’s will be opening very soon on the Highway 247 Connector, according to a news release.

The owner of the new location on 2972 Highway 247 Connector – Chad Oliver – says he looks forward to adding more than 60 new jobs and working with local schools.

“In addition to providing locals with a new dining option, we are excited to create more than 60 new jobs and look forward to establishing long-term partnerships with local organizations and schools,” said Oliver.

They are currently hiring for all positions at the news restaurant, and people interested in applying can do at this link here.

