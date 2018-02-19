Lucky Charms more magical with unicorn marshmallow

(Credit: Luck Charms/Twitter/General Mills)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It's out with the old and in with the new with Lucky Charms cereal.

Lucky Charms said goodbye to the hourglass marshmallow to make room for its new unicorn marshmallow.

General Mills, based in Golden Valley, made the announcement on Twitter Monday.

Lucky Charms debuted in 1964. Of the original marbits, or marshmallow bites, only the pink heart remains.

