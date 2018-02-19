WMAZ
Close

Lucky Charms more magical with unicorn marshmallow

KARE 3:47 PM. EST February 19, 2018

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It's out with the old and in with the new with Lucky Charms cereal.

Lucky Charms said goodbye to the hourglass marshmallow to make room for its new unicorn marshmallow.

General Mills, based in Golden Valley, made the announcement on Twitter Monday.

Lucky Charms debuted in 1964. Of the original marbits, or marshmallow bites, only the pink heart remains.

 

© 2018 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories