UPDATE: 13 now confirmed dead in church bus crash near Garner State Park

UVALDE COUNTY, TX - UPDATE:

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, one of the people injured in the crash sent to University Hospital has died, raising the number of people killed in the crash to 13.

Thirteen people were killed and two were injured in a crash between a church bus and a pickup truck, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said the major crash caused the closing of Highway 83 near Garner State Park around 2 p.m.

A DPS spokesperson said Wednesday evening that the pickup truck veered into the oncoming lane and collided with the bus. It had not been determined what caused the driver to cross into the other lane.

First Baptist Church of New Braunfels said on its website that one of its buses was involved in the crash. The bus was reportedly carrying church members who were returning from a retreat.

The church's statement reads, in part:

"We understand there have been some fatalities, but we do not yet know who. All activities for [Wednesday] night are canceled. The Sanctuary will be open [Wednesday] evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved."

Sr. Pastor at FBC New Braunfels says his congregation is in shock, but finds peace knowing his members are with the Lord

A pastor at the church told KENS 5 his congregation is in shock following the crash, but he "finds peace knowing his members are with the Lord."

Church leaders also said Wednesday evening that they do not have any official details regarding the identities of crash victims.

The church members had been attending an annual spring retreat for people age 55 and older.

A DPS spokesperson said there were 14 people on the bus at the time of the crash. Only one survived. The driver of the truck also survived.

Two of the victims were transported to University Hospital in San Antonio for treatment after the crash, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. One other victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The highway closed for several hours after the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board also said it is investigating this incident.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement in response to the crash, saying he wanted to extend his deepest condolences:

"We are saddened by the loss of life, and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy."

