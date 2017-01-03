Man abandons puppy at Dunwoody Dillards...but then this happens

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- What a beautiful way to start off the new year.

An officer from the Dunwoody Police Department noticed a pink crate next to a trash can while walking into the Dillard's department store. When he looked inside he saw a tiny puppy; someone had abandoned her.

The officer brought the puppy inside and took initiative to watch some security video footage to find that an adult male set the pink crate down next to the trash can and then walked off.

After posting a Facebook live video announcing the poor puppy's dilemma, it took no time for someone to fall in love with her sweet face and take her home.

An assistant manager from Dillard's offered to take the puppy, now affectionately named Dilly, and adopt her.

Dillard's Abandoned Puppy Posted by Dunwoody Police Department on Monday, January 2, 2017

(© 2017 WXIA)