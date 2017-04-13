Man arrested for slapping 2-year-old to 'toughen him up'

Christopher Germond was arrested and charged with child cruelty.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- An 18-year-old man was arrested for slapping a two-year-old boy to "toughen him up".

Hall County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call from a home on Arbor Drive in Hall County. Christopher Germond lived in the home with his girlfriend and her two-year-old son.

The mother was showering when she heard her son screaming. She got out and discovered Germond had been slapping the toddler "leaving visible marks and bruising on both sides of his neck and face," according to deputies. She said Germond admitted doing it to "toughen him up".

Germond was arrested and charged with cruelty to children.

