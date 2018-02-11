Man arrested on charges he molested two teen girls on Clarke County school bus

Police patrol car with flashing lights (Photo: ChiccoDodiFC)

ATHENS, GA. - ATHENS, Ga. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested on charges that he molested two teenage girls on a Clarke County school bus.

Police arrested Timothy Fitzgerald Willingham, 19, on Friday on two counts of felony child molestation and one count of felony sodomy.

According to police, the alleged incident happened after school on Feb. 6. School officials said they learned of the incident on Feb. 9 and began their investigation.

Police and school officials reviewed the school bus surveillance video, which they said showed evidence of the incident involving Willingham and two females, 16 and 15 years old.



