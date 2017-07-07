WMAZ
Man attacked by gator at Fla. golf course

This is the lake that the man, who was around 50 years old, was attacked.

July 07, 2017

A man was attacked by an alligator at a Florida golf course today.

It happened at a little before 1pm at the Rotonda golf course in Englewood.  According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, a man around 50 years old was diving for golf balls when he was bitten.

He managed to free himself and call 911.

The man had significant injuries and was flown to Lee Memorial in Ft. Myers.  We don't have word yet of his condition.

