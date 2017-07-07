A man was attacked by an alligator at a Florida golf course today.

It happened at a little before 1pm at the Rotonda golf course in Englewood. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, a man around 50 years old was diving for golf balls when he was bitten.

He managed to free himself and call 911.

The man had significant injuries and was flown to Lee Memorial in Ft. Myers. We don't have word yet of his condition.

No additional details were available. We’re following this story on 10News. Watch for updates online, on-air and on our 10News app.

More: #AlligatorAttack Charlotte EMS: gator bit man in left arm, freed himself & called 911 @ Lee Memorial #wtsp pic.twitter.com/NErRPMa29M — Isabel Mascarenas (@IMascarenas) July 7, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV