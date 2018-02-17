Man charged after 3-year-old left unattended in car for more than 90 minutes

Atlanta Police arrested a 30-year-old man for leaving his 3-year-old son in his car seat in a car parked in Atlanta's Virginia-Highland neighborhood for about an hour and a half before officers arrived Friday night.
Trent Kinnucan was arrested in the 800 block of Highland Avenue, NE at about 10:15 p.m. He was charged with reckless conduct.
Police said the child was unharmed, and released to a family friend.
Kinnucan remains in the Fulton County Jail.
