Man charged after 3-year-old left unattended in car for more than 90 minutes

Michael King , WXIA 4:56 PM. EST February 17, 2018

Atlanta Police arrested a 30-year-old man for leaving his 3-year-old son in his car seat in a car parked in Atlanta's Virginia-Highland neighborhood for about an hour and a half before officers arrived Friday night. 

Trent Kinnucan was arrested in the 800 block of Highland Avenue, NE at about 10:15 p.m. He was charged with reckless conduct. 

Police said the child was unharmed, and released to a family friend. 

Kinnucan remains in the Fulton County Jail. 
 

