Man finds alligator, Burmese python entwined on Florida golf course

NAPLES, Fla. — Well, this is definitely right up there with the most Florida thing to happen.

The sunshine state has definitely had his share of python sightings. They've also had their fair share of gator sightings. But Florida probably has never see a wrestling match between the two.

A golfer at the Golf Club at Fiddler's Creek in Naples, spotted the strange sight of the Burmese Python and the gator entwined near the 10th hole of the course, writing it was a "wild" day.

The post has gotten thousands of shares and comments since it was posted Friday, with many betting it was a pretty cool thing to see.

Others weren't as excited about the prospect.

The golfer seemed to think the alligator had the "upper hand" in the situation. What do you think?

