Man proposes at the same Goodwill he met fiancé

Screenshot from Goodwill (Photo: Goodwill, WXIA)

ELLENWOOD, Ga. – One couple found something that’s not common in the racks of Goodwill: love.

Angela and James first met at the Goodwill in Ellenwood and through their love for shopping at Goodwill they bonded. Some say it was love at first sight.

At the end of 2017, James got down on one knee and proposed to Angela in the same Goodwill they first met at six months prior.

Goodwill North Georgia recently posted a video of the proposal and said that not only did Angela say yes, she already bought her wedding dress and tiara at the Goodwill store.

The two thrift shop lovebirds will be tying the knot in May.

