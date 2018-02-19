Man saws AR-15 in half to send message

A New York man’s message and act is going viral following last week’s shooting at a Florida school that left 17 people dead and several more injured.

Scott Pappalardo shot the video outside his home. In it, he speaks to the camera for several minutes with an assault rifle in his grip. He was making a statement about the weapon and how he says there’s no real need.

“When do we make laws saying maybe a weapon like this isn’t acceptable in today’s society?” he asked.

Pappalardo, who says he believes strongly in the right to bear arms, talks about Sandy Hook and last week’s school shooting in Parkland.

“Is the right to own this weapon more important than someone’s life?” he asked.

He then said he’s going to make sure no one is ever hurt with his weapon. He gets up, and saws his AR-15 in half.

Just last week, an AR-15 owner in Florida handed it over to police and the post about it went viral.

© 2018 WTSP-TV