Man stopped at airport with $67K worth of cocaine in shoes

10News staff , WTSP 7:21 PM. EST February 15, 2017

A man who landed at New York’s JFK Airport reportedly tried to walk past customs officials with cocaine in his shoes. 

Photos were just released from the February 9 incident.   According to agents with the Customs and Border Protection.   Amaziah Hohenkirk arrived on a flight from Guyana.   During inspection, officers found four pairs of shoes in his luggage that contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Hohenkirk was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.  The total weight of the seized cocaine was around 4 pounds.  It had a street value of approximately $67,000.

Hohenkirk now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

 

